Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath and Goldman Ismail Tomaselli Brennan & Baum on Tuesday removed a product liability lawsuit against Bayer, a German-based biotechnology company, McKesson and other defendants to California Central District Court. The suit arises over an illness allegedly resulting from defective gadolinium-based contrast agents used in magnetic resonant imaging that was produced by the defendants. The court action was filed by attorney Hoyt E. Hart III on behalf of Michael Deuschel. The case is 2:22-cv-08338, Deuschel v. Bayer HealthCare Phamaceuticals Inc. et al.