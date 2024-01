Who Got The Work

Nicholas J. Ronaldson of Mayer Brown has entered an appearance for Beijing JJC Petroleum Equipment Co. in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The action, which asserts a patent related to a washpipe for oil and gas drilling equipment, was filed Dec. 6 in Illinois Northern District Court by Husch Blackwell on behalf of Deublin Company. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Matthew F. Kennelly, is 1:23-cv-16544, Deublin Company, LLC et al.

Energy

January 20, 2024, 4:33 PM

Plaintiffs

Deublin Company, LLC

Plaintiffs

Husch Blackwell

defendants

Beijing JJC Petroleum Equipment Co., Ltd., a/k/a JCC Technology Co., Ltd.

defendant counsels

Mayer Brown

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims