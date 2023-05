Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Estes Thorne & Carr on Tuesday removed a death benefits dispute against June C. Herring, MetLife, Bank of New York Mellon and other defendants to Texas Northern District Court. The complaint, filed by Tonda Marie Herring Deubler and the Estate of C.H. Herring Jr., accuses Herring of improperly attempting to claim life insurance proceeds. The case is 1:23-cv-00119, Deubler v. Herring et al.

Banking & Financial Services

May 23, 2023, 5:04 PM

Plaintiffs

Tonda Marie Herring Deubler

defendants

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company

The Bank of New York Mellon

June C Herring

MetLife Services and Solutions, LLC

defendant counsels

Estes Thorne & Carr PLLC

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations