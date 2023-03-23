Who Got The Work

Jeffrey W. Brecher of Jackson Lewis has entered an appearance for Jacob Bump and Robert Bump Construction in a pending lawsuit over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The case was filed Feb. 6 in New York Southern District Court by Sapir Schragin LLP on behalf of a former director of project management who contends that he was not paid for overtime hours worked. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Nelson S. Roman, is 7:23-cv-00975, Detweiler v. Robert Bump Construction LLC et al.

Construction & Engineering

March 23, 2023, 7:57 AM

Plaintiffs

John Detweiler

Plaintiffs

Sapir Schragin LLP

defendants

Jacob Bump

Robert Bump Construction LLC

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations