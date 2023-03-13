Who Got The Work

Taylor H. Pickersgill of Burns White has entered an appearance for AB East Norriton Operator in a pending wrongful death lawsuit. The case, filed Jan. 27 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by Pansini, Mezrow & Davis on behalf of the Estate of Vera May Gower, accuses the defendants of negligence in caring for Gower, who passed away from hypothermia while under the care of the Brandywine Senior Living facility. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Anita B. Brody, is 2:23-cv-00348, Deturo et al v. Brandywine Senior Living, LLC et al.

Health Care

March 13, 2023, 7:54 AM