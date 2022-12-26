Who Got The Work

Richards, Layton & Finger and Buchalter are defending Phuong D. Vo in a pending investor class action against VBit Technologies Corp., Advanced Mining Group and affiliated defendants. The complaint, which accuses the defendants of operating a Bitcoin mining Ponzi scheme, was filed Nov. 10 in Delaware District Court by Chimicles Schwartz Kriner & Donaldson-Smith; Boni, Zack & Snyder and Langer, Grogan & Diver. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Colm F. Connolly, is 1:22-cv-01482, Dettmering et al v. Vbit Technologies Corp. et al.

Cryptocurrency

December 26, 2022, 1:29 PM