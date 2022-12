New Suit

Cincinnati Casualty was hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit on Friday in Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit, over damages stemming from a fire, was brought by Melamed Levitt Milanowski & Earls on behalf of Detroit Club Management. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-13057, Detroit Club Management Corp. v. Cincinnati Casualty Co.

Insurance

December 16, 2022, 6:11 PM