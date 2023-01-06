Removed To Federal Court

Counsel Gregory, Meyer & Chapnick on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Travelers Property Casualty Company of America to Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit, which arises from a 2019 dock collapse, was filed by Secrest Wardle on behalf of Detroit Bulk Storage Inc. The suit contends that Travelers breached its contract and insurance obligations to the plaintiff by denying coverage for the dock collapse. The case is 2:23-cv-10038, Detroit Bulk Storage, Inc. v. Travelers Property Casualty Company of America.

Insurance

January 06, 2023, 6:32 PM