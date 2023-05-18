New Suit - Trademark

Howard & Howard filed a trademark infringement and false advertising lawsuit Thursday in Michigan Eastern District Court on behalf of Detroit Battery Co. The suit names Detroit Brake Inc., Mechanic Inc. and Patrick Walby. The complaint contends that the defendants falsely claim that their used batteries are 'reconditioned' when they are only recharged. The complaint further contends that the defendants’ use of the brand 'Detroit Battery' is likely to cause confusion. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-11178, Detroit Battery Company, LLC v. Walby et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 18, 2023, 11:00 AM

Plaintiffs

Detroit Battery Company, LLC

Plaintiffs

Howard & Howard

defendants

Detroit Brake, Incorporated

Mechanic, Incorporated

Patrick Walby

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims