Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Shutts & Bowen on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Paul Revere Life Insurance, a subsidiary of the Unum Group, to Florida Middle District Court. The suit, over disability payments, was filed by Bailey & Trumbo on behalf of Louis Detitta Jr. The case is 6:22-cv-01726, Detitta v. Paul Revere Life Insurance Co.

Insurance

September 21, 2022, 2:42 PM