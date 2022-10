News From Law.com

Two former jail detainees testified that deputies of a Georgia sheriff charged with violating their civil rights kept them in restraint chairs for hours, causing them to urinate on themselves while they were bound. "It felt horrible," one of the men, Joseph Harper, told a jury Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Atlanta. "I had to use the bathroom on myself twice. I couldn't hold it."

Georgia

October 19, 2022, 1:50 PM