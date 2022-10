News From Law.com

The California State Bar and LegalMatch.com have quietly settled two-year-old litigation that accused the online company headquartered in San Francisco of illegally operating a lawyer referral service. The settlement, signed by state bar and LegalMatch officials on Aug. 30, required LegalMatch to pay $225,000 to the bar. The company admitted no wrongdoing, and both sides agreed to bear their own legal fees and costs.

California

October 25, 2022, 6:26 PM