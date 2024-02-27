Detached: Why Big Law May Rethink Its Focus on Productivity ...

News From Law.com

Law firm productivity has continued to fall, with multiple analysts pointing to historic lows in billable hours per lawyer. But are law firm attorneys actually doing less valuable work in the end? Yes, there are continued demand concerns in Big Law, where some law firms are still over capacity. But analysts also say that law firm productivity may be evolving with the rise of technology that's allowed (or forced) lawyers to pack more work into less time, a greater openness toward alternative fee arrangements, and a broader profitability push that's improved leverage

February 27, 2024, 1:01 PM

