Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Greenberg Traurig on Monday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Netco Title Arizona to Arizona District Court. The suit was filed by Ernst Brown & Draper on behalf of a former escrow officer for the company who claims she was terminated in retaliation for reporting certain incidents connected to an instance of wire fraud. The case is 2:23-cv-01074, D'Este v. AmTrust North America Incorporated.

Banking & Financial Services

June 12, 2023, 9:01 PM

Plaintiffs

Jennifer D'Este

Plaintiffs

Ernst Brown & Draper PLLC

defendants

AmTrust North America Incorporated

defendant counsels

Greenberg Traurig

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination