New Suit - Employment Class Action

Darden Restaurants, the parent company of restaurant chains including Olive Garden and the Capital Grille, and Olive Garden Holdings were slapped with a collective employment action Tuesday in Massachusetts District Court. The complaint, over alleged wage-and-hour violations, was filed by the Law Office of Arnold J. Lizana III and Hodges & Foty on behalf of individuals employed by the defendants, who allege that they were not fully paid for hours worked due to the defendants misapplication of 'tip credit' toward their wages. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-10013, Despres et al v. Olive Garden Holdings, LLC et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

January 04, 2023, 5:11 AM