The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit, affirming a lower court's remand to state court, held that a suit filed by a group of plaintiffs against an indemnity company wasn't a class action despite the fact that a nearly identical class action had previously been filed—and voluntarily dismissed—by some of the same plaintiffs.

Insurance

May 30, 2023, 7:23 PM

