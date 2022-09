News From Law.com

According to political observer, it is rare for a federal appeals court nomination to fail before the U.S. Senate. That's why many were surprised when the vote to confirm Arianna Freeman to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit resulted in a 47-50 vote. However, many say they are still hopeful Freeman will be confirmed to the bench, since Sen. Chuck Schumer has entered a motion to reconsider her nomination.

Government

September 14, 2022, 6:16 PM