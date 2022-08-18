Despite Ongoing Battle, Murphy Nominates Representative to W...

News From Law.com

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced the nomination of Jennifer Davenport, currently the senior director of compliance for Public Service Enterprise Group and a former high-ranking prosecutor, to be New Jersey's representative on the Waterfront Commission of New York Harbor. The vacancy has made news recently, as New Jersey's open seat on the commission has prevented it from conducting business, according to reports. The seat, one of only two on the commission, has been vacant since mid-May.

Government

August 18, 2022, 12:02 PM