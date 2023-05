News From Law.com

Mergers, group hires and new office launches are all on the roadmap for Am Law 200 firms as they look to take advantage of opportunities in secondary and tertiary markets. In this piece from our 2023 Am Law 200 report, Andrew Maloney explores the ways Second Hundred firms plan to grow in 2023, market headwinds or not.

May 23, 2023, 10:04 AM

