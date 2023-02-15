Despite Liberalization, Malaysia Remains Unpopular With Majo...

News From Law.com International

When Malaysia decided to liberalize its legal services market a decade ago it offered a seemingly paltry amount of spaces for international law firms looking to practice in the country. But looking back now, it appears the five licenses on offer might have been too ambitious. Since the new rules came into force in 2014, allowing foreign law firms to set up and practice in Malaysia via an international partnership with a local firm or by obtaining a qualified foreign law firm license from the Malaysian Bar Council, only two international firms have moved in. Trowers & Hamins and Herbert Smith Freehills established offices in Kuala Lumpur in 2015 and 2017 respectively. The lack of wider interest appears to be due to a number of factors.

Asia Pacific

February 15, 2023, 3:30 PM