Despite Initial Concerns, Judge Green-lights Settlement Over...

A federal judge in California said he would approve an estimated $200 million class action settlement over thefts of Hyundai and Kia vehicles. On Monday, U.S. District Judge James Selna said he would approve the deal, which was revised after he initially rejected the settlement, citing concerns about the amount allocated to class members and the software fix to prevent thefts. Attorneys general from Washington, D.C., and five states raised concerns the settlement didn't solve the "ongoing public safety crisis."

October 31, 2023, 11:21 AM

