A hostile-workplace lawsuit withstood summary judgment, leaving contested issues involving the alleged racist statements and retaliation. The lawsuit was filed by Rafael Navarro, who is Hispanic, against Stratford, his former employer, for alleged employment discrimination under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Michael J. Reilly of Cicchiello & Cicchiello, counsel for the plaintiff, did not respond to a request for comment.

Connecticut

September 05, 2024, 10:56 AM