Despite FisherBroyles Departures, Distributed Firm Model Is ...

Despite departures by leaders at FisherBroyles and expected additional exits at the Am Law 200's first distributed firm, the low-overhead, partner-autonomy model for legal services will continue to pose an alternative to traditional brick-and-mortar firms. But that doesn't mean this approach—considered innovative for eschewing physical offices and allowing partners to keep a majority of their collections instead of equity—couldn't use some innovation itself.

Legal Services

December 06, 2023, 4:00 AM

