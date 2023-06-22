Despite Federal Regulations, States Likely to Tread Their Ow...

News From Law.com

Despite some fears that artificial intelligence is rapidly developing in a Wild West-like environment that could lead to a dystopian takeover by robots, the federal government has repeatedly stressed that AI is already regulated in the U.S. In fact, several federal agencies issued a letter earlier this year reiterating how their existing powers apply to AI. Still, it doesn't seem that the existing federal regulatory framework around AI is deterring states from passing their own AI-specific laws.

June 22, 2023, 2:11 PM

nature of claim: /