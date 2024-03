News From Law.com

In an opinion that comes down against 41 years of precedent, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit held that Title X violates a parent's right under Texas law to be notified before contraceptives are given to their child. Legal council for a group of pro-choice nonprofit organizations, responding on background, said the effect of the opinion cannot be predicted because the decision is unclear.

Health Care

March 13, 2024, 3:19 PM

nature of claim: /