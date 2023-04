News From Law.com

Amazon said in its proxy this week that it is sticking with its current approach to compensating executives with large stock grants despite increasing concern among shareholders that the payouts are excessive. For example, Amazon general counsel David Zapolsky received total compensation of $18.2 million in 2022, according to the regulatory filing Wednesday, returning him to the ranks of the nation's highest-paid legal chiefs.

April 14, 2023, 4:22 PM

