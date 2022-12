News From Law.com

In a year defined by faltering demand, the percentage of Second 50 firms that saw a demand increase through most of 2022 is larger than any other segment, according to Citi Private Bank. That pattern actually holds true over the last three years, too, with firm leaders pointing to broad geographic footprints, a crush of midmarket deal work, as well as an increase in nonequity partners as potential factors.

Legal Services

December 21, 2022, 11:00 AM