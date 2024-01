News From Law.com

In Baker McKenzie's annual survey of 600 senior legal and risk professionals from companies with more than $500 million in revenue based in the UK, the US, Singapore and Brazil, 73% cited ESG disputes as a risk to their organization—by far the most commonly cited risk. The report points out there are currently more than 2,000 active climate change cases around the world, with a wide range of defendants being targeted, including financial services companies.

Asia Pacific

January 25, 2024, 6:30 AM

nature of claim: /