Despite 6% Revenue Growth, Profits Stagnate at Duane Morris ...

Duane Morris saw a slight decline in its profitability last year due to aggressive hiring that countered the firm's revenue gains. Although gross revenue at the Philadelphia-born Am Law 50 firm increased 5.8% to $631.3 million in its latest financial year, profits per equity partner decreased 2.9% to $1.23 million, down from $1.26 million in 2021. The firm's leaders pointed to a more hesitant transactional client base in concert with 49 lawyer hires during the fourth quarter of 2022 as primary forces of the firm's disparate financial results.

March 09, 2023, 11:20 AM