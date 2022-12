Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Kaufman Dolowich Voluck on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against O'Connor Healthcare Consulting LLC to California Central District Court. The complaint, filed by Jaurigue Law Group on behalf of Anthony DeSola, alleges claims for improper termination and whistleblower retaliation. The case is 2:22-cv-09362, DeSola v. OConnor Healthcare Consulting LLC.

Health Care

December 28, 2022, 10:43 AM