New Suit - Employment Class Action

Ocean Spray Cranberries, an agricultural cooperative of cranberry growers in the U.S., Canada and Chile, was hit with a wage-and-hour class action Thursday in Massachusetts District Court. The suit, filed by Steffans Legal and Sommers Schwartz PC, claims Ocean Spray failed to compensate hourly employees for the time taken to don and doff safety equipment each shift. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-11904, Desmarais v. Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

November 10, 2022, 5:00 PM