Removed To Federal Court

Hartford Financial subsidiary Twin City Fire Insurance removed an insurance coverage lawsuit to Florida Middle District Court on Friday. The suit, for a disputed property damage claim, was filed by Boltz Legal on behalf of Melissa Desko and Ronald Desko, doing business as Liv Salon and Spa. Twin City is represented by Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig. The case is 6:22-cv-01783, Desko et al v. Twin City Fire Insurance Company.

Insurance

September 30, 2022, 4:41 PM