Shutts & Bowen filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Thursday in Florida Middle District Court on behalf of Designs for Health Inc., a seller of nutritional supplements. The complaint targets Fengyu Zhao for allegedly selling the plaintiff's products without authorization. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00634, Designs for Health, Inc. v. Zhao et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 25, 2023, 6:09 PM

Designs for Health, Inc.

Shutts & Bowen

Does #1-5

Fengyu Zhao

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims