News From Law.com

The Georgia Court of Appeals announced that it is changing its official font from Times New Roman to Equity on Sept. 22. This is the court's first font change in 20 years since it moved away from Courier. The initiative, led by Presiding Judge Stephen Dillard, is one of several modernization efforts the court has undertaken in recent years.

Colorado

September 25, 2023, 6:01 PM

nature of claim: /