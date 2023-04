New Suit - Patent

Amazon.com, Walmart and YBM Home Inc. were slapped with a patent infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Illinois Central District Court. The court action was brought by Gates Wise Schlosser & Goebel on behalf of Design Ideas Ltd. The suit alleges that the defendants sell bins and baskets that infringe on the plaintiff’s patented designs. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01165, Design Ideas Ltd v. Ybm Home, Inc. et al.

April 25, 2023, 3:54 PM

