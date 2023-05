New Suit - Patent

Target was sued for patent infringement on Monday in Illinois Central District Court. The suit, brought by McAndrews Held & Malloy on behalf of Design Ideas Ltd., accuses Target of selling metal mesh bins which infringe the plaintiff's design patents. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-03172, Design Ideas Ltd. v. Target Corp.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 15, 2023, 7:03 PM

Plaintiffs

Design Ideas, Ltd

Plaintiffs

McAndrews Held & Malloy Ltd

defendants

Target Corporation

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims