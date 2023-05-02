Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick have stepped in to represent Peters Custom Design and other defendants in a pending trade secrets lawsuit. The case, filed March 29 in North Carolina Western District Court by Hess Law on behalf of interior space design firm Design Gaps Inc. and other plaintiffs, accuses Jocelyn Hall, a former Design Gaps employee, of misappropriating confidential and proprietary information in favor of competitors, Peters Custom Homes and Peters Custom Design. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Max O. Cogburn Jr., is 3:23-cv-00186, Design Gaps, Inc. et al v. Hall et al.

Business Services

May 02, 2023, 8:11 AM

