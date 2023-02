New Suit - Contract

Desert Runner Transportation filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against SJC Produce d/b/a Green Island Produce on Tuesday in Arizona District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid invoices for shipments of produce, was filed by Fennemore Craig. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00069, Desert Runner Transportation Inc. v. SJC Produce Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

February 07, 2023, 4:49 PM