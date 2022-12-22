New Suit - Contract

International Door Inc. and the Hanover Insurance Group were sued Thursday in Maryland District Court in connection with provision of materials for a U.S. Navy contract. The suit, brought by Bradley Arant Boult Cummings on behalf of Desbuild Inc., contends that International Door supplied defective hangar doors for installation at the Patuxent Naval Air Station. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:22-cv-03309, Desbuild, Inc. v. International Door, Inc. et al.

