Who Got The Work

Michael J. Passarella and Katherine Mateo of Olshan Frome Wolosky have stepped in as defense counsel to 5W Public Relations in a pending defamation lawsuit centered on the sale of luxury properties at Costa Palmas in Los Cabos. The complaint, filed Jan. 4 in New York Southern District Court by Susman Godfrey on behalf of Mexico-based real estate developer Desarrolladora La Riber, accuses the defendants of falsely claiming to the media and potential purchasers that the plaintiff is facing criminal charges for engaging in a Ponzi scheme. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan, is 1:24-cv-00067, Desarrolladora La Ribera, S. De R.L. De C.V. v. Anderson et al.

Real Estate

February 06, 2024, 7:55 AM

Plaintiffs

Desarrolladora La Ribera, S. De R.L. De C.V.

Plaintiffs

Susman Godfrey

defendants

5W Public Relations LLC

Amit Raizada

Steve Anderson

defendant counsels

Olshan Frome Wolosky

Venable

nature of claim: 320/for alleged defamation