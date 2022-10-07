DeSantis Win on Vaccine Passport Ban Creates Constitutional ...

News From Law.com

A federal appellate court ruling cemented a road map for other circuits in which states prohibited businesses from requiring customers to show proof of their coronavirus vaccinations. In turn, the ruling set a precedent for future pandemics, according to the lead attorney for the state surgeon general of the Florida Department of Health. Charles J. Cooper, a partner at Cooper & Kirk in Washington, D.C., said that in response to the ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit overturning a preliminary injunction involving plaintiff Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings LTD and his client, defendant Scott Rivkees, the Florida surgeon general.

October 07, 2022, 5:20 PM