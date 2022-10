News From Law.com

The 15th Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission certified five attorneys to potentially join Florida's Palm Beach Circuit Court bench. Robert Harvey, the chair of the commission and a partner at Jenks & Harvey in West Palm Beach, said these finalists provide Gov. Ron DeSantis with some of the best attorneys from a variety of legal disciplines to fill the seat created by the elevation of Florida Supreme Court Justice Renatha Francis.

Government

October 07, 2022, 2:03 PM