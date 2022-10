News From Law.com

The Judicial Nominating Commission for the Eleventh Judicial Circuit sent Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis the six attorneys who made the final cut for a seat on the Miami-Dade County Court bench. "These are very strong nominees that have been in the trenches and come from a bunch of different backgrounds," said David Winker, a Miami business attorney. "And there are two well-respected judges who have a real chance of making it back onto the bench."

October 17, 2022, 5:41 PM