Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis elevated Judge James Sherman from the Palm Beach County Court, from which Sherman was appointed in April 2022, to the circuit court bench. "I was in my chambers when they called," Sherman said. "Immediately my first call was to my wife. It is something that we have achieved together. She endured all of the challenges and was so supportive throughout the whole process."

October 13, 2023, 2:34 PM

