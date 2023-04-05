News From Law.com

Two bills signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis are still rumbling through the legal community. House Bill 7025 and HB 543, are both related pieces of legislation. South Florida Attorney Frank Ramos Jr. said HB 7025 ensures safe school officers' identities and assignments are confidential. "It is one of several bills the Florida legislature is passing in response to recent school shootings nationwide," Ramos said. "The bill notes that private schools have the same right to such officers as public schools, and that these officers have a right to be armed to protect students, faculty and administration."

April 05, 2023, 3:18 PM

