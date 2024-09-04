DeSantis Appoints Judge | Law.com Radar

News From Law.com

Gov. Ron DeSantis has chosen Florida's newest jurist to serve in a circuit court. Attorney Tracy Smith, from Lynn Haven, Florida, will serve as a circuit judge at the Bay County Courthouse. Smith, who has been with the Bay County Judicial Circuit since 2020, will fill the seat left vacant by the retirement of longtime Judge Joseph Franklin Grammer III of Panama City, who stepped down after 15 years on the bench. Smith was admitted to the Florida Bar in 2003.

Government

September 04, 2024, 3:18 PM