Who Got The Work

Dechert partner David A. Kotler has entered an appearance for CorMedix Inc. and its top officials in a pending shareholder derivative lawsuit. The court action was filed Jan. 12 in New Jersey District Court by Gainey McKenna & Egleston; Shuman, Glenn & Stecker; and Kaskela Law on behalf of Issac Desalvo. The complaint contends that the defendants failed to ensure that the methods used in manufacturing and the controls used in maintaining the quality of the company’s drug products met regulatory standards. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Julien Xavier Neals, is 2:23-cv-00150, Desalvo v. Costa et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

March 29, 2023, 12:57 PM

Plaintiffs

Issac Desalvo

Plaintiffs

Gainey Mckenna & Egleston

defendants

Alan Dunton

Cormedix, Inc.

Greg Duncan

Janet Dillione

John Armstrong

Joseph Todisco

Khoso Baluch

Matthew David

Myron Kaplan

Paulo Costa

Phoebe Mounts

Robert Cook

Steven Lefkowitz

defendant counsels

Dechert

nature of claim: 160/for securities claims