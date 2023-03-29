Dechert partner David A. Kotler has entered an appearance for CorMedix Inc. and its top officials in a pending shareholder derivative lawsuit. The court action was filed Jan. 12 in New Jersey District Court by Gainey McKenna & Egleston; Shuman, Glenn & Stecker; and Kaskela Law on behalf of Issac Desalvo. The complaint contends that the defendants failed to ensure that the methods used in manufacturing and the controls used in maintaining the quality of the company’s drug products met regulatory standards. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Julien Xavier Neals, is 2:23-cv-00150, Desalvo v. Costa et al.
Biotech & Pharmaceuticals
March 29, 2023, 12:57 PM