Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Fisher & Phillips on Thursday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Transdev Services Inc. to California Central District Court. The suit, filed by Olsen Law Offices on behalf of Derwin Coleman, alleges claims for disability-based discrimination, retaliation, harassment and wrongful termination. The case is 2:22-cv-09304, Derwin Coleman v. Transdev Services, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

December 22, 2022, 8:49 PM