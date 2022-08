New Suit

Core-Mark International and Jeffery Dean Cooke were sued Monday in Washington Western District Court for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision. The case was filed by Rossi Vucinovich P.C. on behalf of Tracie M. Derrick. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-05629, Derrick v. Core-Mark International Inc et al.

August 29, 2022, 3:24 PM