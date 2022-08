New Suit

State Farm Fire and Casualty Company and other State Farm subsidiaries were slapped with an insurance coverage lawsuit Tuesday in Louisiana Western District Court. The court action, which arises from disputed property damage claims resulting from Hurricanes Delta and Laura, was brought by McClenny Moseley & Associates on behalf of Roland Derouen. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:22-cv-03334, Derouen v. State Farm Fire and Casualty Company et al.